Wisconsin Democrats beat back GOP supermajority push

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats have beaten back Republicans' bid for a legislative supermajority, preserving Gov. Tony Evers' veto powers in the upcoming session.

Republicans needed to flip three seats in the Assembly and three in the Senate in Tuesday’s elections to achieve a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

That would give them enough votes to override any Evers veto, allowing them to advance their agenda at will. As of Wednesday afternoon the GOP had flipped two Senate seats with a third too close to call.

But the three Democratic Assembly incumbents Republicans all won re-election, thwarting the GOP supermajority in that chamber.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.