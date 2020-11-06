Baraboo bakery asks customers to vote in ‘cookie polls’

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - At Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe, politics is left at the door.

Owners Tony and Amanda Nieto say they want their customers to enter their business and be welcomed by positivity.

“We really wanted to do something that made people smile and let you take your mind off of everything,” said Tony Nieto, who started the business in Baraboo with his wife eight years ago.

In August, the bakery started the ‘cookie polls’ with a series of movie-based polls including films like The Karate Kid, Star Wars, Star Trek, Superman and Spiderman.

“There’s no electoral college in cookie polls,” jokes Amanda Nieto.

Tony Nieto says the idea came from bakeries who sell political cookies during election years.

“The really popular thing to do was a cookie that involves politics,” said Tony. “It brings out a lot of negativity and that’s just not us. We’re just not interested in that.”

“Everybody has been bombarded with political stuff from everywhere,” said Amanda Nieto. “They’re getting it from everywhere else, they don’t need it at a bakery too.”

The Nietos are noticing a difference with the cookie polls and say customers will usually buy extra ‘votes’.

Sports teams like the Packers and Bears and the Brewers and the Cubs are other popular polls.

“Surprisingly, the Brewers only beat the Cubs by like three cookies,” said Tony Nieto.

COOKIE WARS: Bears or Packers? Which one do you think I went home with? 😉 🏈 Catch my story on Neat-O's Bake Shoppe tonight on NBC15 Madison! Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, November 6, 2020

During the pandemic, Neat-O’s has seen a loss in 30 percent revenue. The owners say it’s in large part due to a lack of tourists from the Wisconsin Dells area and wedding cancellations.

“We’re generally really slow from September until the week before Thanksgiving,” said Tony Nieto.

The family-owned bakery says it’s been a challenge to reinvent a business plan overnight.

“I feel for everybody else too, not just us that are going through this,” said Amanda Nieto.

Neat-O’s posts the cookie poll each week and the results to the business Facebook page.

The Nietos say they have plans to do some holiday themed polls over the next few weeks.

From the ballot box to the bakery, Neat-O's Bake Shoppe in Baraboo is asking customers to cast a vote in their Cookie Polls! Tonight on @nbc15_madison, I talk with owners Tony and Amanda about bringing some positivity into politics. #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/7Zzqy7GYM8 — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) November 6, 2020

