Building a connection: 2 Middleton teachers equip students with the skills, tools to succeed

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teachers in Middleton are putting hands on learning back into virtual school, while giving students a place to work.

Dan Biddick and Jeremy Dimpfl are Technology and Engineering teachers. These days, the machinery in the shop at Kromrey Middle School is pretty quiet, as Biddick and Dimpfl instruct students online. However, it was through virtual instruction that Biddick noticed a potential obstacle for some students.

“Through our Zoom classes, sometimes we observe that kids are working in weird spaces, and their computer’s not flat, or it’s moving,” Biddick said. “We just wanted to give them a work space or a desk that they could work off of.”

From there, an idea was born. Biddick texted coworker Dimpfl with a proposal to use their love of woodworking to address a student need.

“We see that there’s various struggles that we see with this type of learning, whether it be learning environment, parents working, taking care of siblings, all kinds of things,” Dimpfl said. “This is really one way that we could, you know, try to make an impact and try to help kids be more successful.”'

Biddick and Dimpfl discussed the idea of building desks for students, who would then have to assemble them themselves. They ran the idea by Kromrey Middle School principal Dom Ricks.

“It’s really targeted for the kids who would benefit from it the most,” said Ricks. “I think that those kids who receive this opportunity are going to remember this and these teachers for the rest of their lives, and I can’t think of anything more beautiful than that.”

Social workers helped to identify students who could benefit from receiving a desk. Ricks said that each community has diversity, including diversity of needs, and said that schools play a roll in equalizing that.

“When a kid comes to our school, we do everything we can to make sure they have everything they need while they’re here,” he said. “This year with the pandemic that’s particularly challenging, because now there’s a lot of kids we don’t get that face to face contact with, we don’t get to check in on, we don’t get to make sure they have everything that they need. So this is a definite need.”

“This is a definite need,” said Biddick. “We use what we know and what we love, woodworking, to address this need.”

From there, Biddick and Dimpfl went to Menard’s to pick up materials to build the desks, going through the techniques and practices they teach students by building different prototypes and testing out which designs were most effective.

They ultimately settled on a wooden desk with an attached bench seat. The table surface of the desk also flips upward, to provide a back to the bench seat for students to sit upright. Biddick and Dimpfl built the desks to be assembled and disassembled, so the students would have the experience of building them, rather than receiving the desks completely assembled.

“All the curriculum that we do in Technology and Engineering, we really try to focus on problem solving, team building, communication,” said Dimpfl. “If you know nothing else, you can take these skills with you and be successful no matter where you go. While the hands on part is really cool, especially for what we do, in having them work with parents, guardians at home to build them, I think the whole team building approach working together is invaluable.”

The instructions come in both written and video form, so students can follow along. Biddick said all the holes in the desk are pre-drilled, that way students can assemble the desks using a screwdriver. Dimpfl said the hardware and holes are also color coordinated, so students can match a red piece of hardware with a hole with a red label, and know the two correspond.

“Our district is really focusing on reading right now, and we’ve incorporated instructions so students are going to be using technical reading,” Biddick said. “We’ve made videos so they can use the technical reading as well as the assembly video to put it all together. We’re just trying to do what we can with what we have.”

For Ricks, the desk project was an opportunity for students.

“I really think that education should be a mix of creativity and those skills that we know are transferred beyond when a student is within our halls,” he said. “For me, to be approached with an opportunity like this to help students bring something like this to fruition, not only do I get to see students benefit right now, I get to know in my heart that what they learn from this is something that’s going to help them throughout the rest of their lives. As an educator, it’s really hard not to love the idea of that.”

Ricks said he has already heard from students who are excited to receive their desks. Biddick and Dimpfl have been loading the desks up and dropping them off for students. So far, Biddick said eight desks have been delivered.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Dimpfl. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years. We all know that when I signed up for this 20 years ago, the way we’re learning now wasn’t even a thought. But this project has really brought back to why I do what I do.”

