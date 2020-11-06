Caravan of protesters near Beltline and South Towne Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says there is a “caravan of protesters” on South Towne Drive near the Beltline on Thursday night.

The officer on duty said the protest started within the past hour and there has been no violence so far. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert said around 6:45 p.m. that all lanes were blocked on the Beltline eastbound at West Broadway due to an “incident.”

There are a few MPD officers on scene in case the group blocks the Beltline. MPD also said they do not know the destination of the group’s travel.

The Wisconsin DOT said they expect the delays to last about two hours.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.