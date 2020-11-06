Criminal charges filed against Marshfield Police Chief

On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the City was advised that City of Marshfield Chief of Police Rick Gramza will be facing criminal charges involving misconduct in office, fourth degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct. The City is presently evaluating these charges. The investigation was conducted by the City of Eau Claire Police Department and the charges were issued by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. Information and records regarding this matter can be requested from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

These criminal charges and this matter will not disrupt the operations of the City of Marshfield Police Department and the effective law enforcement services those members provide for our community. Assistant Chief of Police Pat Zeps has been in command of the Police Department since Chief Gramza’s voluntary leave of absence commenced in early August 2020. While this news is disheartening, unsettling, and disappointing, our law enforcement officers remain committed to providing our community with services performed at the highest standards demanded by our community.