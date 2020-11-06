Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office cites driver going nearly 120 mph
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office cited a driver Friday afternoon who was driving nearly 120 mph on Highway 51.
The department posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. about the “winner of a drag race," and showed a speedometer read of their speed.
While he may have won the race, the deputy cited the driver with a $515 fine.
