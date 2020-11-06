Experts explain the role of journalists: demand accuracy, hold officials accountable

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fact checking: it’s a trend across multiple news outlets as journalists aim to stop the spread of false information.

NBC news anchor Lester Holt interrupted president Donald Trump to fact-check his speech on Thursday. On election night, NBC news anchor Savannah Guthrie “dipped” in during President Trump’s speech.

“We have to dip in here because there are several statements that are just not true,"” Guthrie said during Trump’s speech.

On election night, he claimed he was prevailing in several states, but it was not true.

“The fact of the matter is those states have not come close to counting all those votes,” Guthrie said.

Experts said fact checking during the election is crucial to democracy.

“What was important here? Honesty, integrity democracy,” Jill Geisler, Loyola University Professor, Bill Plante Chair of Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola Chicago said. “When something is so wrong and so dangerous, it comes a moment where you have to say ‘I’ve got to speak up’ even if it means interrupting.”

Geisler said debunking a claim the moment it’s said is crucial. She explained calling out falsehoods is not about partisanship.

“It’s our role as journalists to demand accuracy. That cuts across any political line," Geisler said. “This is about the integrity of elections. This is about the security of our country. The whole world is watching.”

“There will always be a segment of the viewing public who believes you are being bias or unfair and characterize your correction as an attack," Dan Shelley, Radio Television Digital News Association executive director said.

Shelley said journalists are almost the last line of defense to protect against disinformation and misinformation “spreading like a virus.”

“Journalists, as it relates to elections, in the era in which we find ourselves, have a unique responsibility to separate fact from fiction,” Shelley said.

Experts said a challenge for journalists right now is social media. The platform causes false information to spread like wildfire.

“The world we live in now, and all the advantages of social media have a great drawback,” Richard Haven, UW-Whitewater political expert said.

On Nov. 5 the president tweeted falsehoods about the election. Twitter stepped in and flagged the remarks.

Experts said it’s not just on journalists to separate fact from fiction : the public needs to be critical thinkers.

“You step back and think about what you’re being told and even though you may like it because it seems to reinforce your beliefs, a critical thinker will step back and say ‘wait a minute let’s check on that.’,” Haven said.

The experts mentioned media literacy is important. Knowing who you’re getting news from and doing your own homework to make sure the source is trustworthy is essential.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.