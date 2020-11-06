FBI recognizes ‘Operation Kick Boxer’ for investigating child exploitation cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Division of the FBI recognized Operation Kick Boxer on Thursday, a initiative that has identified over 108 subjects across the country who are alleged to be distributors and manufacturers of child sexual abuse materials.

The operation is made up of 63 law enforcement agencies that work on the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces in each of the FBI’s 56 field offices and their Legal Attaché offices around the world, according to a news release.

In addition to the 108 subjects identified across the country, there have been 55 more identified internationally.

There have also been 28 children located and recovered from being sexually exploited, special agent in charge Robert E. Hughes noted.

The FBI reported one specific investigation where a Merrimac man was charged with one count of distributing child pornography and one count of “use of a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.”

The bureau said Zachary C. Wood, 45, drove from Merrimac to Oshkosh with the expectation of having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wood.

The sweep of investigations have included undercover operations, leading to 69 federal and 15 international criminal investigations. Hughes noted they have also identified more than 2,200 online social media accounts since February that have distributed child sexual abuse materials and 350 more accounts are identified each month.

The Milwaukee Division of the FBI partners with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to conduct this ongoing operation.

