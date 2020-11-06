First 3 floors of steel erected for SSM Health South Madison Campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health’s South Madison Campus project is moving along, with the hospital saying Thursday that the first three floors of steel have been completed.

Over the past month, construction crews have continued structural steel erection and have added steel decking.

According to a news release, crews will continue decking work by pouring concrete for the completed floors. There will also be temporary heating added to assist with the concrete work, as it gets colder over the winter months.

SSM Health noted that there is roughly 470,000 cubic feet of space in the building per floor, which will require “a lot” of energy over the winter months. Construction company Findorff will bring in heaters to temper the space for the concrete pours, fireproofing and other interior activities.

Crews will also begin exterior blocking over the next few weeks and continue erecting steel on the west side of the building.

During late November and into December, the exterior window framing work will begin.

