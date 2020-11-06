In major system upgrade, Grant Co. to bring texting to 911

GRANT CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County is preparing for major updates to its 911 service, including a texting feature and improvements for locating callers.

Along with a move this week to the new Community Services building, dispatchers Thursday were in the final stages of testing a new software system—one that would allow anyone in the area to text to 911.

“When the opportunity presented itself, obviously we wanted to take advantage to put in the latest and greatest technology,” sheriff Nate Dreckman said. He said the texting feature will take effect “in the very near future.”

Chris Johll, who has worked in the county’s dispatch center and seen its technology evolve since 1995, said he was excited to reach more people: “We would have that ability with hearing-impaired people and we have several in our county. This would be a game changer for them.”

The system will further allow for two-way texting with dispatch, as well as the ability to text callers who have hung up the phone, accidentally or not. The sheriff noted, this tool would be helpful for domestic violence victims or anyone else who cannot talk over the phone.

Between transitions, the sheriff said 911 service will not be interrupted.

The switch comes during a time when more people are cutting landlines and using cell phones. Dispatchers rely on cell towers to pinpoint cell phone users’ GPS coordinates. The sheriff explained, “There were times where we couldn’t pinpoint somebody so we’re hoping that the improvements we put in will greatly improve that.”

The Grant County Community Services building was financed without a referendum. The county had retired debt from some other projects, according to the sheriff. The building also includes an expanded jail, and inmates were moved around this time last year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.