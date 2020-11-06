Juneau Co. moves to crisis model of COVID-19 contact tracing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau County moved into their crisis model for COVID-19 contact tracing Friday, as they are no longer able to maintain following up with everyone exposed to the virus.

Under the new model, the Public Health Nursing Team will continue to conduct disease investigations with people who test positive for COVID-19. The Juneau County Public Health Department asked that those who test positive for COVID-19 notify the close contacts who live outside of their household.

According to a news release, the department will continue to focus on high-risk settings for their contact tracing efforts, including schools, long-term care facilities and large employers.

Juneau County health officer Amanda Dederich said that their team can no longer notify all cases and contacts quick enough for it to be effective in stopping the spread.

“The public health system in Wisconsin is severely strained and overwhelmed by the sustained surge in daily case counts,” Dederich said.

The county Emergency Information page has also been updated on what to do if you are infected with COVID-19 or had been possible exposed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.