Last chance to enjoy warm weather this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Record warmth has set in across southern Wisconsin. Madison broke the record high for November 5th - 72°F. It’s possible today’s record could be tied or broken. A few days of warm weather remain in the 7-day forecast. Expect a return to reality next week.

A strong high-pressure system has kept the Midwest virtually cloudless for Friday. A strong ridge in the upper-levels has guided weather systems farther to our north - along the jet stream. This setup remains in place through the weekend - leading to another round of warmer temperatures through Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60′s - lower 70′s. Morning low temperatures will level out in the 50′s - near 60°F. Leave the jacket at home!

A few more clouds are expected Sunday as the next weather system drops down over the mountain West. High temperatures may drop a degree or two, but the warmth remains. Clouds overspread Wisconsin on Monday ahead of the next weather system. Rich moisture surges in from the south ahead of a cold front. That front is expected to arrive Tuesday. A line of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will affect Wisconsin throughout Tuesday.

The first showers may begin late Monday night - just before midnight. As the front moves closer, showers push from west to east throughout the day. Scattered showers may include a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Instability levels appear rather low at this point.

The front moves past late Tuesday and high pressure returns. Sunshine moves in for Wednesday - along with cooler temperatures. Highs may only climb into the mid-40′s.

Another weather system developed late Thursday into Friday. This low appears weaker and without much moisture to support it. If it tracks south of Madison (which models suggest it does), it could drop a light mix at the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.