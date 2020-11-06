Advertisement

More than a dozen shell casings found after gunfire erupts on Madison’s west side

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. found more than a dozen shell casings Thursday evening after responding to reports of gunfire on Madison’s west side.

According to its incident report, multiple people called police shortly before 7 p.m., saying they heard gunshots in the 2900 block of Coho St. and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Officers responding to found 13 spent 9mm casings at the scene and investigators soon learned there was a disturbance prior to the shots being fired, MPD stated. It did not say what the nature of that disturbance was.

Two men were taken into custody during the investigation, however their arrests were unrelated to the incident.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

