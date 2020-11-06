Nearly 400 cultural organizations affected by COVID-19 granted $15 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 400 cultural nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin were granted $15 million Thursday to assist those impacted by the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the awards for the 385 nonprofits as part of the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants program.

“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin’s tourism industry and local economies,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor explained that the grants help organizations cover costs related to keeping their employees and the communities safe amid COVID-19. The awards can be used to cover lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs and cleaning to name a few things.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration administers the grants to organizations who produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines. These can include mediums like dance, theater and literature.

