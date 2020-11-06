Advertisement

One dead in Beloit apartment fire

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following an apartment fire in Beloit early Friday morning.

According to the Beloit Fire Dept., firefighters responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the home, in the 300 block of West Grand Ave. As crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Warned that someone may still be inside the apartment, they started searching and found the victim’s body, the fire dept. statement indicated. The name of the individual has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit Police Dept. are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

More than a dozen shell casings found after gunfire erupts on Madison’s west side
Wisconsin appeals court halts Evers' gathering order
REPORT: Packers LB Barnes tests positive for COVID-19
Suspect in custody after shooting 2 officers in Delafield