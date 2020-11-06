One dead in Beloit apartment fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following an apartment fire in Beloit early Friday morning.

According to the Beloit Fire Dept., firefighters responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the home, in the 300 block of West Grand Ave. As crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Warned that someone may still be inside the apartment, they started searching and found the victim’s body, the fire dept. statement indicated. The name of the individual has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit Police Dept. are assisting with the investigation.

