One person injured following small explosion at Janesville gas station

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured Thursday afternoon after a small explosion occurred at a Janesville gas station.

The Janesville Fire Department said a call came in around 12:35 p.m. for an explosion at a Kwik Trip just off of US Highway 51.

Fire crews arrived on scene, but there was no fire. They did find one person under a vehicle, but they were able to get him out.

Officials said the man could not walk due to shrapnel injuries and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The fire chief said there was no huge threat to the public and crews were working to remove the damaged fuel cells safely.

Around 6 p.m., Janesville Fire said that they thought a fuel tank where the explosion happened was leaking. Crews at the scene were worried that the tank could rupture as they worked to fix the issue, so they were being careful.

Janesville Fire said it could be hours until the scene is completely clear.

Alliant Energy was also on the scene, but could not comment at the time.

