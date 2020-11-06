Packers face 49ers for 1st time since NFC title game loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco meet Thursday night for the first time since last season’s NFC title game.

The Niners won that game 37-20 after winning 37-8 in the regular season. Those two losses for Green Bay are among the few blunders in two seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers are 19-4 against the rest of the league. But, both teams come into the prime-time game impacted by injuries and the coronavirus.

Several of the key players who helped fuel dominating San Francisco wins over Green Bay last season won’t be available for the NFC title game rematch. Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are among the players out injured for the defending NFC champions.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne is out after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Packers have running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 list and could be without injured leading rusher Aaron Jones.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.