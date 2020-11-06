PHMDC says nearly all municipalities in Dane Co. see increased COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials say they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly every municipality in the county.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported in their weekly blog post that nine municipalities in the county had rates that were significantly higher than the overall rate, including Deforest, Sun Prairie and Monona.

The other municipalities listed were:

Marshall

Brooklyn

Town of Dane

Waunakee

Deerfield

Cottage Grove

The 14-day average number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County increased again this week, rising to 277 cases per day compared to 214 last week.

PHMDC noted that cases per day during the past two weeks ranged from 127 to 378 out of the 3,879 total cases. The overall rate of cases in Dane County was 71 per 10,000, or 50.7 cases per 100,000 per day.

Five hundred and thirteen cases were linked to a cluster, including 90 from assisted living facilities, 58 from workplaces that are not public-facing and 38 from skilled nursing positions. PHMDC called on employers to let employees work from home if possible on Thursday, with PHMDC saying COVID-19 shows “no signs of slowing in Dane County.”

Health officials also noted that in September, during the peak of University of Wisconsin- Madison’s COVID-19 outbreak, 28% of cases resided out of Madison. Now in October, that same number increased to 56%. PHMDC urged residents to follow COVID-19 precautions at all times, no matter where they live.

The number of hospitalizations in the county was also concerning to health officials, peaking at 142 on Nov. 2. On Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the surge in hospitalizations “deeply troubling” and asked residents to come together to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.