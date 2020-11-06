Polls predicted larger margin of victory for Biden in WI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Joe Biden appears to have won Wisconsin by less than 1% of the vote, but many election polls predicted a larger divide.

The Marquette Law School poll was the closest, predicting a five-point lead for Biden, with a margin of error of 4.4%.

Data from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Election Research Center showed Biden up by nine points. The New York Times Siena College poll had 10 points.

“So the trick in getting an accurate poll is getting a representative sample that’s the whole thing you’re trying to do is make sure the sample of people you have in your survey is representative of the population,” Prof. David Canon, of UW-Madison’s Political Science Dept. said.

Canon has a few theories for the difference between polling data and the unfolding election results.

“That’s the tricky thing,” he said. “Because you never know if the people, you’re talking to are the same with those demographic features of those in the rest of the population.”

Charles Franklin, the Director of the Marquette Law School Poll has his own theories.

“It does raise the question of whether supports of Pres. Trump are uniquely less likely to agree to participate in polls,” Franklin said. “And that’s something that’s unusual, we’ve never before seen substantial partisan biases in who’s willing to respond to polls.”

Franklin said getting to the bottom of what skewed the data, will take time.

“It’s going to take us weeks, months, maybe a year or more to have all the data we need to understand why those polls were systematically off,” Franklin said.

