Record Warmth Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Near record warmth, sunshine, and dry conditions continue into the upcoming weekend. With high pressure situated to our south, there won’t be a lot of concerns over the next couple of days. Highs will be around 70 degrees and lows into the 50s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Our next weathermaker arrives early next week. A cold front approaches Monday with increasing clouds and an isolated late day shower. Showers and storms become likely Tuesday and linger into early Wednesday morning. This will take highs from around 70 Monday, 50s Tuesday, and into the 40s Wednesday. Unsettled weather will remain through the second half of next week with a spotty shower possible Thursday.

