Roosevelt Elementary to shift to one week of virtual learning

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Roosevelt Elementary School is shifting to virtual learning for one week starting Tuesday due to a staffing shortage for in-person learning.

The School District of Janesville said Friday the number of staff that are quarantining after identifying as a close contact to someone with COVID-19 makes the school unable to be fully staffed for in-person learning.

Roosevelt Elementary will temporarily close at the end of the day Friday and the closure will remain in place until Nov. 13. All students will be sent home Friday with an iPad and charging cord. The district added that students who were not in school Friday should have their family make arrangements to pick the materials up by calling the school’s main line.

Monday will serve as a transition day with no classes, while the first day of virtual learning is Tuesday. Online instruction will continue until Nov. 13 and the district will consult the Rock County Public Health Department to reevaluate the situation then.

The district noted in a news release that there will be more information about the online instruction schedule sent out to families on Monday.

There will also be breakfast and lunch available for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday starting this Monday. Families can arrange curbside pick-up for their meals at Roosevelt Elementary School, as well as Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools.

