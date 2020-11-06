Soon-to-be MPD team member ready to saddle up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is welcoming a new member to their team, who will trot into their role on Monday.

Chevy, a 14-year-old horse, has served a two-year probationary period for MPD and officials say he has proved his readiness to be a permanent Mounted Team member.

According to a news release, Chevy is sponsored by Laura Harrington of Madison. She said she named him out of her love for Chevrolet vehicles.

Chevy is originally from Iowa, stands at 16.3 “hands tall” and weighs over 1,600 pounds. MPD added that he loves treats, taking “dirt baths” and being adored by the people he patrols.

Chevy will earn his badge at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Allied Drive Learning Center in Madison. The MPD Mounted Patrol Unit, Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol, MPD Command Staff and Harrington will all be there to congratulate him.

