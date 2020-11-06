Advertisement

Suspect on the run in Delafield after shooting 2 officers

Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.(MGN Image)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Our partner station in Milwaukee, FOX6 News, is reporting two officers were shot in Delafield Friday morning. Officials say the suspect is still armed and in the area.

No word on the officers condition at this time.

People who live in the Delafield area received an emergency alert asking them to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a “law enforcement incident.” The alert asked residents in the immediate area to “take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business.”

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

Latest News

Experts explain the role of journalists: demand accuracy, hold officials accountable
Building a connection: 2 Middleton teachers equip students with the skills, tools to succeed
Desk project builds connections in virtual learning
Man injured in Janesville gas station explosion