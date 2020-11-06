Suspect on the run in Delafield after shooting 2 officers

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Our partner station in Milwaukee, FOX6 News, is reporting two officers were shot in Delafield Friday morning. Officials say the suspect is still armed and in the area.

No word on the officers condition at this time.

People who live in the Delafield area received an emergency alert asking them to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a “law enforcement incident.” The alert asked residents in the immediate area to “take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business.”

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it comes in.

