Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Rock Co., Walmart expand partnership to “Rescue Christmas”

Food pantries across the state, including the Aberdeen Salvation Army, have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, and it comes at a time where job loss and insecurity are forcing many to turn to help.
Food pantries across the state, including the Aberdeen Salvation Army, have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, and it comes at a time where job loss and insecurity are forcing many to turn to help.(KSFY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Rock County announced Thursday that they are expanding their partnership with Walmart to help more people during the holidays.

The two organizations hope to “Rescue Christmas” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying they have seen the most need from families during the holiday season than they have ever seen before.

Major Tom McDowell, a coordinator at The Salvation Army- Rock County, said there have already been more than 250 families who applied for Christmas assistance.

“We help parents in providing gifts for their children during the holiday season, but this is the most need we’ve ever seen,” McDowell said. “By donating toys and other items to the Angel Tree Program, you’re supporting those who would otherwise go without.”

Starting Nov. 2, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to The Salvation Army. Customers may do this at registers in the store, on the Walmart website or on the Walmart app. According to a news release, this option will run through Dec. 31.

Salvation Army “Angel Trees” will also start appearing at participating Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. The trees will give shoppers the chance to choose a child or children from the tree and purchase or drop off gifts for them. The Salvation Army noted that in-store drop-offs are only available in Janesville.

Those interested in supporting an Angel Tree also have the option to do so from home by using The Salvation Army- Rock County Registry For Good. The organization explained that people can pick up the items they purchase in-store and deliver them to the Salvation Army, or ship them directly to the building.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center

Latest News

WEC addresses voter concerns, social media misinformation
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption
First 3 floors of steel erected for SSM Health South Madison Campus
Nearly 400 cultural organizations affected by COVID-19 granted $15 million