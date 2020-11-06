The Salvation Army of Rock Co., Walmart expand partnership to “Rescue Christmas”

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Rock County announced Thursday that they are expanding their partnership with Walmart to help more people during the holidays.

The two organizations hope to “Rescue Christmas” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying they have seen the most need from families during the holiday season than they have ever seen before.

Major Tom McDowell, a coordinator at The Salvation Army- Rock County, said there have already been more than 250 families who applied for Christmas assistance.

“We help parents in providing gifts for their children during the holiday season, but this is the most need we’ve ever seen,” McDowell said. “By donating toys and other items to the Angel Tree Program, you’re supporting those who would otherwise go without.”

Starting Nov. 2, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to The Salvation Army. Customers may do this at registers in the store, on the Walmart website or on the Walmart app. According to a news release, this option will run through Dec. 31.

Salvation Army “Angel Trees” will also start appearing at participating Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. The trees will give shoppers the chance to choose a child or children from the tree and purchase or drop off gifts for them. The Salvation Army noted that in-store drop-offs are only available in Janesville.

Those interested in supporting an Angel Tree also have the option to do so from home by using The Salvation Army- Rock County Registry For Good. The organization explained that people can pick up the items they purchase in-store and deliver them to the Salvation Army, or ship them directly to the building.

