Verona Road Project nearly complete after 7 years

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The entire Verona Road (US 18/151) Project in Dane County is nearly finished after seven years of construction.

The remaining traffic cones and construction zone signs surrounding the new Verona Road and McKee Road interchange are expected to be removed mid-next week.

That interchange, in addition to expanded lanes on County PD, are the final parts of the multi-year project.

According to Steve Theisen with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project was completed under budget. The contract completion date was October 30, 2020. Theisen says, “there were weather delays and other factors that pushed the completion into early November.”

The project started in 2013 with a focus not just on infrastructure improvement, but safety as well.

“Safety and mobility were major concerns working on this project. The crash rate at this location along Verona Road was higher than other areas in the state,” says Theisen.

Cindy Jaggi, the Verona Road Business Coalition’s Project Manager, says another goal is to boost the local economy and encourage development in the area in the years to come.

“Now we’ve got three lanes of traffic wide open from the state line all the way through to the Beltline, all the way up to Fond Du Lac. So we’re able to efficiently transport our goods, our commuters, our residents. We also have additional access for pedestrians and bikers,” says Jaggi.

Jaggi says the businesses in the construction area worked actively with the VRBC to keep themselves afloat during years construction.

“The businesses they were the ones that came out, they collaborated with us, they worked on events and marketing and things. They endured 7 years of road construction here as well.”

With just some remaining concrete work to be done at the interchange, the new expected completion date in Wednesday, November 11th.

“This is truly an epic project that’s now being completed next week so we’re very excited about that,” says Jaggi.

