Vos wants review of Wisconsin elections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As President Donald Trump and his campaign file lawsuits and launch public relations campaigns to discredit multiple state elections, fellow Republican and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling for an immediate review of how the state handled the 2020 vote.

“With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted,” Vos said, without citing any specific instances or reports.

No major allegations of voter fraud have occurred in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the only accusation of a ballot dump, in which a conservative website claimed 100,000 additional votes were cast for Joe Biden, was quickly dispelled by multiple fact checkers.

The Democratic challenger’s surge was connected to a near simultaneous reporting of absentee ballots by several central count locations, including the one in heavily Democratic Milwaukee.

Vos particularly took aim at Milwaukee’s central counting system, which is allowed under state law and used by several other clerk’s offices, in his statement. It was one of the two items he directly asked Chair of the Committee on Campaigns and Election Rep. Ron Tusler to examine. He also wanted the Harrison Republican to investigate ways to remove the names of voters who have left Wisconsin.

Vos gave no timeline for an investigation, however he painted it in terms of a looming recount. The Trump campaign has already stated it would request a recount once counties have reported their results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“(T)here must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities,” he said, adding that he is encouraging people to participate in the recount “and take an active role in ensuring fair elections.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.