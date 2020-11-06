WEC addresses voter concerns, social media misinformation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day may have been on Tuesday, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission has a few things they want voters to know Thursday following the historic day.

Wisconsin saw record turnout in 2020

The WEC reported that, unofficially, there were over 3.29 million votes cast for president this year. This is the most ever for Wisconsin, which smashed the previous record of 3.07 million votes in 2012.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the WEC, noted that Wisconsin has registration on Election Day. The law allows each of the 1,850 local election officials 45 days to enter in paper registration data to a statewide system, which will then appear on the MyVote Wisconsin website. After the 45-day period, WEC must post election statistics.

The election officials are also currently certifying the election at local, county and state levels to ensure every voter had a corresponding, valid registration.

The unofficial turnout percentage of the states' 4,536,417 voting age population was 72.67%, which is not the record. The highest percentage ever is still from the 2004 presidential election, at 73.24%.

Voters concerned about if their vote counted should not worry

Wolfe explained that by law, it can take 30 to 45 days for local clerks to enter everyone’s paper registrations and voter participation into the statewide database.

Wisconsin had the lowest rate of mail ballot rejections and other problems in the nation in the last three presidential elections, according to the Elections Performance Index.

Voters should continue to seek out trusted sources of information

The WEC said many voters have had questions about how Wisconsin’s unofficial elections were reported and the time it took for some clerks to finish counting ballots.

“Wisconsin’s election was conducted according to law and in the open,” Wolfe said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of misinformation on social media and some news media. If something you see or hear about how Wisconsin voted sounds outrageous, it’s probably false.”

Wisconsin is prepared for a recount, if necessary

The margin of victory between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump was 20,470 votes, or .62%, which the WEC said makes the race eligible for a recount if the losing candidate requests one.

Since the margin is above .25%, the losing candidate must prepay the estimated costs of a recount at the time of requesting it.

The WEC added that the losing candidate cannot request a recount until after the last county reports its certified results to the state. The deadline for that is Nov. 17., however, Wolfe said the last report will likely come in earlier. The losing presidential candidate will have one day to file for a recount.

