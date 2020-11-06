Advertisement

Wisconsin appeals court halts Evers' gathering order

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has granted an injunction blocking the state’s public gathering order and indicated it expects the plaintiffs challenging the rules to win their case.

The move comes just days after the state Supreme Court Justices refused a request by the Evers Administration that they consider whether to reinstate the order.

The Dept. of Health Services issued the order issued the order in early October, sparking a lawsuit from the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

A Barron County judge upheld the mandate, spurring an appeal from Pro-Life Wisconsin and a bar in Amery. The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the order on Oct. 23 while it considered the case.

