Advertisement

AP sources: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responds to reporters' questions outside the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Washington.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responds to reporters' questions outside the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Meadows tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead

Latest News

Trump supporters, Black Lives Matter protesters clash at Capitol Square
Biden, Trump supporters clash at the Capitol
Too close to call - vote counting continues
Presidential race remains too close to call; vote counting likely to continue into the weekend