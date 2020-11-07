Beloit Police ask for help finding missing teen

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since early Saturday afternoon.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department stated it was looking for Talayah A. Simpson. She as last seen shortly before 12:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 300 block of Grand Ave., carrying a paper bag.

According to police, Talaya stands 5′4″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long braids and was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and anyone with information about her can call 608-757-2244.

