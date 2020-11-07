Advertisement

Crowd gathers at Capitol Square, celebrates Joe Biden’s election win

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crowd gathered at Madison’s Capitol Square Saturday morning in celebration of Joe Biden being declared the next President of the United States.

Cars honked as they drove around the square and people were seen cheering a dancing while waving Biden Harris flags.

Posted by Michelle Baik NBC15 on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Opportunity Wisconsin was already at the State Capitol when the news of Biden’s projected win dropped. The group was there for a press conference to discuss voter turnout. The atmosphere in the area quickly changed as new ballot counts pushed for the call of Joe Biden as President-elect.

Capitol Square reacts to Biden’s projected win

Posted by Michelle Baik NBC15 on Saturday, November 7, 2020

