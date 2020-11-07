Dozens who bought tickets for Rock USA and Country USA haven’t received refunds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Those who bought tickets to this year’s Country USA and Rock USA shows are not in a mood to party.

Months since both events were canceled, dozens told Action 2 News they have not received a refund for their purchases.

“It was really frustrating that they were completely silent and then all of a sudden it was, 'hey, we’re filing for bankruptcy,” Tiffany Zahn of Kimberly said.

According to receipts she provided, Zahn spent about $400 in January to attend Rock USA in Oshkosh, which was scheduled for July.

But then, the coronavirus pandemic came along torpedoing most concerts and shows.

“I luckily have been able to work from home. But, most of us have been out of work and that would’ve been great money to spend on groceries or whatever,” Zahn said.

Zahn isn’t the only who could’ve used the money.

“I don’t know how all that sort of stuff works, it seems to me like it’s a crock to begin with,” Mike Roller of Saginaw, Michigan said.

Roller lost about $300.

Other ticketholders told Action 2 News they spent nearly $5,000 on ticket packages.

Lance Joeckle of Kaukauna spent $728 on Rock USA tickets.

“The craziest part about the whole thing is after this, I will never, ever, go to…no Rock USA, no Country USA, or anything that Hypervibe [Inc.] puts on just because of the crappy way that they handled this,” Joeckle said.

Concertgoers told us there hasn’t been any communication from Hypervibe Inc, which puts on both shows, on refunds.

Many said they read on the Rock USA’s Facebook page for the first time last month that the company was declaring bankruptcy.

A lawyer representing Hypervibe, Paul Swanson, told Action 2 News the company is planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy by the end of next week and people should expect a claim form in the mail.

When asked by an Action 2 News reporter about the refund amount, Swanson couldn’t promise that ticketholders would get full refunds.

Derek Liebhauser of Hypervibe told Action 2 News, “it’s a shame that so many people create this alternate reality and along with dozens of rumors of what they believe happened, which of course, none of them are true.”

