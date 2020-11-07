Enjoy the weekend! 60’s are out next week.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s cold front brings scattered showers and a drop in temperatures.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November’s first full weekend comes with near-record warmth. Two more days of spring-like temperatures are in the forecast. A strong cold front will bring showers and a drop in high temperatures come mid-week.

Saturday highs climbed well into the 60′s - with many places reaching into the lower 70′s. While not record-breaking per-say, the warmth is exceptional. Another mild night lies ahead as lows drop into the lower 50′s.

Rich gulf moisture will begin filtering into the Midwest as an east-coast, surface-high moves east. More cloud cover will overspread Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon - perhaps shaving the highs by a few degrees. The clouds help in the morning - Monday & Tuesday lows will remain in the upper 50′s - lower 60′s.

An approaching upper-level weather system combined with a surface cold front march towards the Great Lakes by Tuesday. A few light showers are possible farther northwest on Monday night. Scattered showers will develop along the frontal boundary. Rain is expected throughout Tuesday. Cooler air moves in for Wednesday along with high pressure. Highs will only top out in the mid 40′s.

Besides a passing light flurry Thursday night, the end of next week appears quiet. Highs will remain near average - in the upper 40′s.

