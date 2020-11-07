Friday Football Blitz: Week 7 and final week of regular season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 7 of Friday Football Blitz, meaning it is the final week of the regular season for high school football.

Next week, teams will be put into four-school pods and will have two levels of playoffs before the season comes to an end. There will also not be a state champion crowned this year.

One team to look out for in the playoffs is Edgewood. The Crusaders have only been allowed to play road games this season because of COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County, but that hasn’t proved to be a bad thing for them. Edgewood is 4-2 on the season, which is how many wins they had in the previous two seasons combined.

The Crusaders faced Sauk Prairie Friday night, with the Crusaders winning 16-12.

The undefeated Mineral Point will hosted Lancaster as well. The two teams were reunited last season after a 20-year absence once the Southern 8 conference dissolved. In their two matches last year, Mineral Point walked away victorious both times.

This season, the Pointers offense is looking a bit different and is led by Liam Stumpf as quarterback. He averages 200 total yards per game as Mineral Point head coach Andy Palzkill relies on him to lead the team in a versatile offense.

“You can’t be successful with one guy or even two guys can be fairly easy to defend,” Palzkill said. “So we take a lot of pride in having you know, four to five to six guys we can get the ball to and know they’re gonna you know get the job done for us and be tough to defend that way.”

Palzkill said that Lancaster was one of the top programs in the state, so the game Friday night with them will be competitive.

