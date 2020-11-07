Advertisement

Gov. Evers congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on 2020 win

“We’re returning kindness, respect, and compassion back to the White House.”
(Andrew Harnik | Andrew Harnik/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is congratulating former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on their apparent victories in the 2020 presidential campaign.

NBC News, the Associated Press, and multiple other news agencies all declared Biden the winner of the election Saturday morning, after calling the state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for him.

In a retweet of the Biden campaign’s thank you message to voters, Evers congratulated his fellow Democrats for “their historic victory.”

“We’re returning kindness, respect, and compassion back to the White House. It’s time to move forward together,” Evers continued.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead

Latest News

Presidential race remains too close to call; vote counting likely to continue into the weekend
Sen. Johnson says half of country won’t accept a Biden win
Polls predicted larger margin of victory for Biden in WI
Evers rips Trump campaign’s push for Wisconsin recount