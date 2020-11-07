Last warm weekend of 2020?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! There’s nothing but good news in the First Alert Weather Center this weekend. The stretch of sunny, warm November weather will continue this weekend. It’s not very often we enjoy temperatures this warm this time of the year. In fact, high temperatures this weekend will be just a few degrees shy of the all-time record high for Madison for November 7 and November 8. Hopefully, you’ll get a chance to enjoy it because we all know nothing lasts forever. Our next big weather maker will arrive early next week and bring in a round of rain and storms and a blast of chilly air.

Near Record Temperatures This Weekend (WMTV NBC15)

You know it’s going to be warm day when you’re waking up to temperatures warmer than your average high for this time of year. Many places are waking up to temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. The average high for this time of year is 49 degrees. No major weather problems will impact your morning.

This afternoon will be warm and sunny. Highs temperatures will near 70 degrees. The only downfall about today will be the wind. The wind won’t be overbearing. but it will be breezy at times today. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Get Outside Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be another mild November night. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 50s. The average low for this time of year is 32 degrees.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of today. Sunday will be warm, mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday will be our last warm day for quite sometime. High temperatures on Monday will be on either side of 70 degrees. Monday will not be quite as sunny, though. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Any chance for rain will likely holdoff until Monday night.

A developing storm system and cold front will impact the area Monday night into Tuesday. Rain and a few storms will be likely during this time. There is also a chance a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Heavy rainfall will be possible. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1″+. Much colder air will follow the front. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tuesday will also be windy. Expect a south wind to become westerly at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

Next Big Weather (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance of rain and/or snow will be gone by Wednesday morning. Veterans Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The rest of the week is going to feel like November with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. There will be a slight chance for rain and/or snow showers towards the end of the week and into next weekend.

