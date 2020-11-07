Make sure you’re prepared for snow, ice and dangerous wind chills this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter is coming - the meteorological winter starts in less than month on December 1. Winter can be beautiful season, but it can also be dangerous. Wisconsin’s winter hazards include heavy snows, blizzards, ice storms, dangerous wind chills and strong winds.

To help encourage everyone to get prepared for the upcoming winter, Governor Tony Evers has declared November 9 - 13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

On average, southern Wisconsin experiences 2-4 winter storm events each year. Madison averages 50.9″ of snow each year. December, January, and February are usually Madison’s snowiest months.

Snowfall Season - Monthly Averages (WMTV NBC15)

Winter Weather Events Frequency (WMTV NBC15)

Ice storm and blizzard events are not as common as winter storm events. From the winter of 1982-1983 to the winter of 2019-2020, ice storm events only occurred in southern Wisconsin about once every 5-10 years. During that same time period, blizzard events only occurred in southern Wisconsin about once every 4-8 years. The last time Dane County was under a Blizzard Warning was in December 2012.

When a winter storm is expected to impact southern Wisconsin, different types of advisories and warnings could issued for the area. Your FIRST ALERT of an incoming winter storm will likely be 4-7 days out. The National Weather Service could issue a Winter Storm Watch 1-3 days out based on the forecast. If certain criteria is met, an advisory or warning could be issued: Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, Ice Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning.

Winter Weather Advisory & Warning Criteria (WMTV NBC15)

Another warning type of warning that could be issued is a Snow Squall Warning. A snow squall is an intense burst of snow and strong winds that last between 1-3 hours in one spot. A snow squall can cause whiteout conditions and can cause road conditions to rapidly deteriorate.

What Is A Snow Squall (WMTV NBC15)

What Is A Snow Squall Warning (WMTV NBC15)

Between 2015-2019, there was an average of 43 people killed and 4,138 people injured each year in crashes on icy or snow-covered roads in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. On average, there are about 18,000 vehicle crashes in the Wisconsin each year caused by poor winter driving conditions.

Make sure to check current roads conditions and have a winter weather kit in the vehicle. It’s also important to winterize your vehicle. The basics for a winter weather kit are

a full tank of gas,

first aid kit,

mobile phone charger,

food and water,

warm clothes,

flares,

ice scraper and

flashlight.

Dangerous wind chills can also be a winter hazard in southern Wisconsin. Increased wind speeds accelerate heat loss from exposed skin, and the wind chill is a measure of this effect.

Wind Chills Advisory & Warning Criteria (WMTV NBC15)

A Wind Chill Advisory will be issued when wind chill indices will drop between 20-34 degrees below zero for 3 hours.

A Wind Chill Warning will be issued when wind chill indices will drop to below 35 degrees below zero for 3 hours.

When temperatures and wind chills drop well below zero, people can be susceptible frostbite in a matter of minutes. Exposed skin, hands and feet are most prone to frostbite.

Hypothermia can be another threat during the extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce and the body temperature drops below 95 degrees. There are several symptoms of hypothermia: shivering, slurred speech, slow, shallow breathing, weak pulse, lack of coordination, drowsiness, low energy, confusion or memory loss and loss of consciousness.

The time to prepare for extreme winter weather is well before it arrives.

