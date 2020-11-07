Medical examiner identifies Beloit woman killed in fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the 59-year-old Beloit woman who died in a Friday morning apartment fire.

On Saturday, the medical examiner’s office identified her as Tina M. Cornellier and confirmed its preliminary investigation indicates she died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

According to information released by the Beloit Fire Dept. on Friday, firefighters responded around 3 a.m. to the apartment in the 300 block of W. Grand Ave. and could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment as they arrived.

Alerted that someone may still be inside, firefighters conducted a search of the home where they discovered the victim’s body.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, BFD noted Friday, adding that investigators believe it was an accident. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit Police Dept. are assisting with the investigation.

