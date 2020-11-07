Missing Beloit teen found safe
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Beloit Police say the missing 13-year-old they were searching for Saturday has been found safe.
In a post on its Facebook page, the department stated it was looking for Talayah A. Simpson. She was last seen shortly before 12:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 300 block of Grand Ave., carrying a paper bag.
According to police, Talaya stands 5′4″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long braids and was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
