Missing Beloit teen found safe

Talayah Simpson
Talayah Simpson(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Beloit Police say the missing 13-year-old they were searching for Saturday has been found safe.

Missing 13 year old was found safe and sound. Thanks for the shares everyone. Enjoy the beautiful day out there ! Sgt F

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, November 7, 2020

In a post on its Facebook page, the department stated it was looking for Talayah A. Simpson. She was last seen shortly before 12:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 300 block of Grand Ave., carrying a paper bag.

According to police, Talaya stands 5′4″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long braids and was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

