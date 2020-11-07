Advertisement

MPD investigates shots fired incident

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the 2400 block of Monterey Dr.

The incident took place Saturday evening just after 9:00 p.m

MPD says when officers arrived on the scene they were unable to locate any damage and no injuries have been reported.

Shell casings were recovered, MPD says. The incident remains under investigation.

