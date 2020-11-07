MPD investigates shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the 2400 block of Monterey Dr.

The incident took place Saturday evening just after 9:00 p.m

MPD says when officers arrived on the scene they were unable to locate any damage and no injuries have been reported.

Shell casings were recovered, MPD says. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.