New COVID-19 cases shatter previous single day record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin has yet again shattered a single day record of coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day — this time doing so in just 24 hours.

The Department of Health Services recorded 6,141 new cases on Friday, pushing the total cases since the pandemic began past the quarter-million mark. DHS’s Friday report was also the first time the state’s cases spilled over 6,000, prompting a new record.

Just 24 hours later, the DHS recorded 7,065 new coronavirus cases, beating the previous day’s record by nearly 1,000. New cases included, the state now has a total of 55,684 active cases.

DHS numbers also showed 45 more deaths and 173 more hospitalizations since Friday. In all, 2,301 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, while 12,727 have been hospitalized.

Of the 18,928 total tests administered in the past day 11,863 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 198,090, or 77.4 percent, have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.