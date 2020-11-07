Obama congratulates Biden, Harris on historic win; acknowledges unique challenges to 46th presidency

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Barack Obama congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamal Harris on their historic win Saturday, stating the American people are “fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President.”

After a contentious race against a President Donald Trump, Biden was declared the 46the President of the United States four days after the Nov. 3 election.

In his statement, Obama acknowledged the undeniable challenges his Vice President will face as Commander in Chief: “a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk and a climate in peril.”

Obama said he is confident Biden will lead the country with the best interest of every American at heart, and encouraged the American people to give Biden a chance regardless of individual political leanings.

“The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God,” Obama write.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.