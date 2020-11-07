Advertisement

Over 2 dozen shell casings recovered from shots fired incident in hotel parking lot.

Several vehicles were seen leaving the area.
Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately 30 shell casings were recovered from a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning following a shots fired incident.

Just before 3 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were headed to the Magnuson Grand Hotel located at 3510 Millpond Road in Blooming Grove for a large gathering. The Sheriff’s Office says as the deputies were en route, a report of shots fired came in.

Several vehicles were seen leaving the area. Investigating officers found approximately 30 shell casings on scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

