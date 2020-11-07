Over 2 dozen shell casings recovered from shots fired incident in hotel parking lot.

BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately 30 shell casings were recovered from a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning following a shots fired incident.

Just before 3 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were headed to the Magnuson Grand Hotel located at 3510 Millpond Road in Blooming Grove for a large gathering. The Sheriff’s Office says as the deputies were en route, a report of shots fired came in.

Several vehicles were seen leaving the area. Investigating officers found approximately 30 shell casings on scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

