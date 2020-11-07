Advertisement

Presidential race remains too close to call; vote counting likely to continue into the weekend

A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the election.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With a winner yet to be called in the historic 2020 presidential election, vote counting is likely to spill over into the weekend.

As of Friday, Biden appears to be close to victory but it’s still too soon to know for sure. NBC15′s political analyst Professor Richard Haven says the wait is all part of the process to ensure every vote is counted.

“This is so different from what we think of as a normal election. Partly because of the pandemic, partly because of the dominance of mail in ballots which take a lot longer to count,” said Prof. Haven.

Three days following Election Day, the race for president is still too close to call.

As votes continue to be counted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada.

As of Friday morning, Joe Biden took the lead in all three of those states. Prof. Haven says he expected Pennsylvania will complete its count this weekend but says things are moving slowly for accuracy.

Ultimately, we may not get all the vote totals until a week after Election Day.

“The most important thing right now is we want to be accurate. We want every vote to count,” said Haven.

As we wait, President Trump’s comments on possible election fraud continues to raise concern. Many leaders on both sides calling it inappropriate, others saying it’s simply not true. Prof. Haven says the comments are likely to do more harm than good to the Republican party as a whole than it does the election process.

NBC15 reached out to several local GOP leaders asking about Trump’s comments. All declined to talk to us about it.

