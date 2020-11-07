Safer at Home order reduced coronavirus spread, UW-Madison researchers say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers say the Safer at Home order in March reduced the number of new coronavirus infections.

Scientists looked at the coronavirus spread in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, spanning from February through April. While looking through that data, researchers made more than one discovery.

“With these estimates, we can see ‘yes, the overall estimated total number of infections did decrease after the safer at home order’,” Kasen Riemersma, Post-Doctoral Researcher said.

Riemersma is one scientist on a larger team at UW-Madison’s Research Park.

“We can make comparisons to the genetic variations to what we’re seeing in those other geographic locations,” MDPHD student Katarina Braun said.

Their team looked at samples from Milwaukee County and Dane County. They found there were two different mutation patterns of the virus; one in each county.

“One way to think of it is like looking at the fingerprint of the virus,” Braun said.

That fingerprint showed Dane’s version came from Europe, while Milwaukee’s strain looks like it came from Asia.

“We’ve been sequencing and trying to understand how these viruses relate to one another and where they could have come from around the world,” Graduate Student Gage Moreno said.

By studying these two patterns, researchers found that the number new cases of COVID-19 infections went down by 40% in Dane and 70% in Milwaukee during the state-wide Safer at Home order.

UW-Madison scientists say new infections went down during March's state-wide Safer at Home order (University of Wisconsin-Madison)

“Human factors play as important or more important a role in how they’re spreading,” Braun said.

“One virus is unlikely to be more infectious to be transmitted more easily than another virus, it’s more are you wearing a mask or interacting with other people,” Riemersma added.

The lab is continuing its research. The team is looking at the outbreak in the UW-Madison dorms from earlier this fall. They’d also like to start studying case samples from northern Wisconsin.

