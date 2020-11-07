Sen. Johnson: President Trump will “always be a winner"

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - United States Senator for Wisconsin Ron Johnson is defending President Trump despite election results confirming a Joe Biden win Saturday.

The Senator candidly called out the media and pollsters, and endorsed the president’s four years in office.

“In the face of coordinated efforts to undermine his administration from day one, and a mainstream media that shed all pretense of fairness, President Trump has tenaciously fought to make America better – and he produced remarkable results. His unbelievably energetic reelection campaign efforts earned him 200,000 more votes in Wisconsin than in 2016 and once again made pollsters look ridiculous. Regardless of the outcome, in my book he will always be a winner and patriot that truly loves America.”

According to reporting by the Associated Press, Johnson said Friday that half the country will not accept the outcome of the presidential election if Biden wins, and refused to acknowledge if he thought the election was legitimate.

Despite no evidence of fraudulent activity, Johnson also went on record stating the large number of mail-in ballots increased the chance of election misconduct.

