Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into bicyclist, injuring him

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured during a bike ride in the town of Cottage Grove Saturday morning after a car crashed into him.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist, Christopher T. Endres, was riding his bike northbound on Ridge Road when a car crashed into him. The driver, Trevor J. Scharnke, was driving southbound on Ridge Road and allegedly failed to yield while making a left turn into a private driveway.

Endres was transported to to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Scharnke was cited for failure to yield.

