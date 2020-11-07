Trump supporters, Black Lives Matter protesters clash at Capitol Square

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What began as a protest about unfair vote counts turned into a head-to-head clash with Black Lives Matter counterprotesters.

Friday afternoon, a few dozen Trump supporters met around 1 p.m. as part of a “Stop the Steal” rally. Alexander Bruesewitz, an event organizer, said he has “a hard time believing the numbers," referring to the more than 70 million popular votes Joe Biden had gained.

About an hour into the rally, a group of similar size showed up, chanting “Black Lives Matter" and “No justice, no peace.” The president’s supporters responded with shouts of “U.S.A.”

Rodney Alexander, who stood in the front lines of the counterprotesters, has led several demonstrations across Madison in the wake of George Floyd’s death. An organizer with Black Umbrella Global, Alexander said he was not here to defend Joe Biden.

“This is about the racial injustices that we face, mass incarceration," Alexander said. "This is about Black liberation. Actually, we didn’t come over here bothering these guys. They came over, bothering us.”

Before the confrontation, Bruesewitz said he spoke with members of Black Umbrella Global. He said, “Everybody wants transparency. I don’t think there’s a divide. I think both left and right, they want a free and fair election.”

On Election Day, Meagan Wolfe, the state’s chief election official, said, “The security, the transparency that goes into each ballot cast ensures that, no matter what the final result of this election is, that it will be one we can have the utmost confidence in." In Wisconsin, all polling places and central count facilities are open for anyone to observe.

Bruesewitz and other supporters said they wanted a recount in Wisconsin, which the Trump campaign has also expressed. Under Wisconsin law, the deadline for a recount request is the third business day after a county canvass.

Capitol Police monitored the situation but did not intervene.

