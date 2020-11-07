UW System, Alliant Energy Foundation award students, teachers for achievements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW System and Alliant Energy Foundation recognized two UW System students and four teachers for their excellence in 2020.

According to a news release, there were two different types of awards given to the students and teachers from UW System campuses within Alliant Energy’s service area.

The Erroll B. Davis, Jr. Achievement Award is meant to celebrate outstanding academic and community service efforts by students from traditionally underrepresented minority groups who are pursuing a degree in business or engineering at UW Madison or UW Platteville.

The two recipients of the award were Dalila Ricci of UW Madison and Rkia Talbi of UW Platteville. Ricci is planning to graduate in May 2021 with a degree in civil engineering while Talbi plans to graduate in December with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in French.

Alliant said the second award, the James R. Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award, is meant to celebrate an educator’s outstanding commitment to student success.

The recipients of the teaching awards were Ken Brosky of UW Whitewater at Rock County, Kristina Fields of UW Platteville, Sharon Thoma of UW Madison and Kristi Wilkum of UW Oshkosh, Fon du Lac campus.

UW System President Tommy Thompson thanked Alliant Energy Foundation for supporting these awards. “With pride, we recognize these remarkable students and instructors whose impressive academic and volunteer achievements are helping even more students succeed," Thompson said.

Executive Director of the foundation Julie Bauer said they were honored to continue the “legacy” of these awards. “These annual awards reflect Alliant Energy’s long-standing investment in both education and our shared future," she said.

The foundation established an endowment in 2006 in honor of Erroll B. Davis, Jr.'s achievements in public service. Davis was the former chief executive of Alliant and a former member of the UW System’s Board of Regents. He was also honored as the first African American leader of a “Business Week 1000” company.

The teaching award is named in honor of Alliant senior executive James R. Underkofler, who died in 2015. The company described him as a “staunch proponent of excellence in undergraduate teaching.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.