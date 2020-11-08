11 more dead, 112 hospitalized due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As it often does, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin dipped on Sunday, but deaths and hospitalizations are still trending upward.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 11 more people have died because of the virus and 112 more people have been hospitalized. In total, 2,312 people have died from COVID-19 and 12,839 have been in the hospital.

Following a record-breaking number of cases Saturday, the state saw 4,280 positive cases Sunday. This is the first time in five days that less than 5,000 people across the state tested positive for the virus.

Of the 12,761 tests performed Sunday, 8,481 returned negative results. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Wisconsin is inching closer to 300,000 every day. As of Sunday there were 267,410 total positive cases throughout the state.

DHS reports a 77.4 percent recovery rate, while 21.7 percent of cases are still active. Of those who contract the virus 4.8 percent are hospitalized.

